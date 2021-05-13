DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in The AES by 144.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in The AES by 73.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The AES from $31.50 to $30.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NYSE AES opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average is $24.95. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

