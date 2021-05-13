Derek Harding Purchases 5 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding purchased 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,254 ($42.51) per share, for a total transaction of £162.70 ($212.57).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spectris alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Derek Harding bought 3,166 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £94,980 ($124,091.98).

SXS stock opened at GBX 3,127 ($40.85) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -214.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,326.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,017.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 46.50 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Spectris’s payout ratio is presently -4.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.