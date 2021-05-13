Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 8.2%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 1,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.
Several research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74.
About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
