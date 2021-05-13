Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Down 8.2%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $24.23. Approximately 1,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 175,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.09% of Design Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

