Desjardins Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target to C$64.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$56.00 target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.00.

TSE GDI opened at C$52.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$28.00 and a 1-year high of C$59.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$54.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.30. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$364.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$382.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

