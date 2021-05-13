Desjardins Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – Equities researchers at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for TELUS in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. TELUS has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in TELUS by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 9.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 88,279 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $263,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 1.8% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 78,276 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the last quarter. 49.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

