Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

TKA stock opened at €10.14 ($11.93) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.99. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

