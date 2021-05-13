Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.84 ($24.52).

DTE opened at €16.71 ($19.66) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.33.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

