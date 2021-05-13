Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €52.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.08 ($57.74).

FRA:DWNI opened at €42.50 ($50.00) on Monday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €42.99 and a 200 day moving average of €41.99.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

