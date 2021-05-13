Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 3,660.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,951 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 46,676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Devon Energy by 153.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 101,365 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Devon Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Devon Energy by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

DVN opened at $25.58 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $27.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.