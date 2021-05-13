Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DXT stock opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$387.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dexterra Group news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of Dexterra Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,001.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

