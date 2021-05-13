Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of DXT stock opened at C$5.98 on Thursday. Dexterra Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.84. The stock has a market cap of C$387.92 million and a P/E ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03.
Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on DXT shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.33.
About Dexterra Group
Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.
