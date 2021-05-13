DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post sales of $50.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.90 million. DHT reported sales of $202.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $264.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $236.20 million to $285.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $349.19 million, with estimates ranging from $311.40 million to $372.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.10 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DHT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $21,966,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $988.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.