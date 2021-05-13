Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,550 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,372 ($44.06).

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,242 ($42.36) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,163.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,977.76. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,326 ($43.45).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $852,288 over the last quarter.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

