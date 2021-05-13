Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $154.05

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $154.05 and traded as high as $176.07. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $172.27, with a volume of 10,671 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $546.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.19.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.20 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

