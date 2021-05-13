Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

DBD stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $977.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,262,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 186,852 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 290.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after purchasing an additional 741,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

