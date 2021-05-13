Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 2,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.
The company has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.
About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)
Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.
Featured Article: dividend yield calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.