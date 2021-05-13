Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $28.49. Approximately 2,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $480.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 8.88.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Digimarc by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Digimarc by 1,153.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 207,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digimarc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

