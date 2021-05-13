Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,378,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $248,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 318,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,499,000 after purchasing an additional 47,404 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $240.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total transaction of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,441 shares of company stock worth $53,361,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.14.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

