Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $222.94 Million Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,892,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.21% of Chart Industries worth $222,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,841,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,942,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $140.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $167.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

