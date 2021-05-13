Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $240.40 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in MetLife were worth $240,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $680,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of MetLife by 2,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,016,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,740,000 after acquiring an additional 968,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $392,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MET stock opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.42%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

