Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $261,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nucor by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 39,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $2,819,948.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,970,866.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,537 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,749 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.58.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $95.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $103.98.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

