Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,751,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 77,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $221,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $93.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

