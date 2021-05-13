DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Purchased by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRTT. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth $124,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $420,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $2,683,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.96.

NASDAQ DRTT opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $278.25 million, a P/E ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 2.63. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $29.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 304,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

