Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.97. Discovery posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DISCA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.07. The stock had a trading volume of 87,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,729,086. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

