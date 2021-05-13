Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Global Payments by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,891,000 after buying an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its stake in Global Payments by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,303,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,952,000 after buying an additional 997,344 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $79,319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.70.

NYSE GPN traded up $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $196.63. The company had a trading volume of 17,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,993. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $2,440,399.39. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

