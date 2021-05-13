Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 597 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strid Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,098,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,199,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 919,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,654,000 after acquiring an additional 52,120 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 773,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after buying an additional 50,749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,371. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $102.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.09.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

