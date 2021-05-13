DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $129.09 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.11. DLH has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of DLH by 7,383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of DLH by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

