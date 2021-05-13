DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $58.26

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.26, but opened at $54.26. DMC Global shares last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 273 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOOM. Roth Capital increased their target price on DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.69, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DMC Global news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Kuta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,695 shares in the company, valued at $709,720.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,438 shares of company stock worth $2,107,577 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 6.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

