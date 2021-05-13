Domtar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 6,098 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,794% compared to the typical daily volume of 322 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UFS shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE UFS opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Domtar by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,014,000 after acquiring an additional 264,875 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domtar by 1,793.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Domtar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.