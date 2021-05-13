DraftCoin Price Reaches $0.0337 on Top Exchanges (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. DraftCoin has a total market capitalization of $293,579.71 and $38.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 1,001.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DraftCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. The Reddit community for DraftCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BtcDraft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here . DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Draftcoin is a cryptocurrency with a blockchain built on top of a gaming platform. Along with using DFT as the gaming website’s native currency, Draftcoin will also take advantage of blockchain technology to store player statistics and high scores, and so provide a verifiable high score system. “

DraftCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

