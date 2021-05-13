DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00084969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00018782 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $538.93 or 0.01093213 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00111113 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00060642 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

DREP Profile

DREP is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

