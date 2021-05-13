DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DZS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DZS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.92.

DZSI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.33. 90,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.36. DZS has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.12 million, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, analysts predict that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

