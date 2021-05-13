Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.18

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $33.57, with a volume of 17482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eargo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Get Eargo alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $7,533,631.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,349,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $15,737,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.