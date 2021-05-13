Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 85.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 495.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,917,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,387,000 after purchasing an additional 630,045 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1,127.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 227,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,394,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,879,000 after buying an additional 199,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.64. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,703 shares of company stock valued at $27,716,991. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

