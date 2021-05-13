Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 530,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 233,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,234,000 after acquiring an additional 106,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eastman Kodak by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $12,210,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Eastman Kodak in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Shares of NYSE KODK opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41. Eastman Kodak has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.