Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 50,000 Shares of PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $133,500.00.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 1,782 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $3,920.40.

On Monday, April 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,376 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,752.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,224 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $9,027.20.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,596 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92.

On Thursday, March 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 28,681 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $86,043.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 24,103 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $72,309.00.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.21. PHX Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHX shares. Northland Securities started coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

