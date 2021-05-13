Edgeware (EDG) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Edgeware has a market cap of $110.72 million and $758,389.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00088090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $541.95 or 0.01078154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00068577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00113087 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062608 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the exchanges listed above.

