Edward S. Lampert Sells 32,847 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. 908,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,417. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

