Edward S. Lampert Sells 32,847 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $3,474,555.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.16. 908,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,417. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.88.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
