Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) PT Raised to $26.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 221.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIGR. Citigroup increased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Eiger BioPharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $274.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.76). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.