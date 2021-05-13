Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.66% from the company’s previous close.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.32, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $266,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,820 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,799,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,654 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,393.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,787,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

