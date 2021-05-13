Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Reaches $0.0697 on Major Exchanges

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0697 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $30.84 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00080114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.28 or 0.00580981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00232473 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.99 or 0.01106295 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.82 or 0.01166687 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

