Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $139.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.79 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,389. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,270 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

