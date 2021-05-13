Ellevest Inc. Has $161,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 258.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $217,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.04.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the transaction, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock valued at $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.