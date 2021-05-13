Ellevest Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 2,925.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.87.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $171.44 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.45. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.14 and a 52-week high of $182.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

