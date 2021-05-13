Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after acquiring an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.58.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

