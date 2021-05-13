Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Logitech International by 511.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LOGI opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $120.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day moving average is $100.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.11.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

