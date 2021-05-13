Ellevest Inc. Sells 26 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ellevest Inc. cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.85. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The company has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.79 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.