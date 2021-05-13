Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.22.

NYSE:EFC opened at $18.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $808.22 million, a PE ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after buying an additional 218,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 408,035 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 316,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 46,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.