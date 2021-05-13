Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 17,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 394,734 shares.The stock last traded at $18.79 and had previously closed at $18.46.

EFC has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $816.97 million, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 2.10.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 93,096 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 137,210 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 249.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 127,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 62.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.