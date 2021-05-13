Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $52.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENR opened at $47.15 on Monday. Energizer has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.