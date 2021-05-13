Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%.

Shares of Energous stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 69,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11. Energous has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $7.69.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WATT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Energous from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

