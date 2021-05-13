Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to $9.00 at Desjardins

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Desjardins from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ERF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. The firm had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. 50.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.